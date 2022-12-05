VERU Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Veru Inc. (VERU) Now

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) is -6.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.34 and a high of $24.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERU stock was last observed hovering at around $5.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $5.50, the stock is -26.92% and -44.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -50.44% off its SMA200. VERU registered -20.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.36%.

The stock witnessed a -55.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.05%, and is -1.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.25% over the week and 10.53% over the month.

Veru Inc. (VERU) has around 252 employees, a market worth around $428.01M and $52.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -89.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.73% and -77.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 131.00% this year.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.09M, and float is at 60.66M with Short Float at 25.53%.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Veru Inc. (VERU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eisenberger Mario,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Eisenberger Mario sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $20.04 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Veru Inc. (VERU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 3.70% up over the past 12 months and Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) that is -21.07% lower over the same period. The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) is -14.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.