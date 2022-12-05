What should you know before buying stock in Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) is -37.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $4.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCRT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.93% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 45.6% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is -28.78% and -45.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing 6.80% at the moment leaves the stock -42.41% off its SMA200. TCRT registered -48.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.57%.

The stock witnessed a -38.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.55%, and is -26.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.62% over the week and 11.20% over the month.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $148.77M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 67.78% and -83.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.20%).

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.10M, and float is at 194.54M with Short Float at 16.29%.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Postma Robert W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Postma Robert W bought 750,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $0.65 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.0 million shares.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Vieser Jaime (Director) bought a total of 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $0.65 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.25 million shares of the TCRT stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) that is -95.24% lower over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 46.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.