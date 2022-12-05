What should you know before buying stock in indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) is -31.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.07 and a high of $15.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INDI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 18.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.16, the stock is 3.87% and 6.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing 3.42% at the moment leaves the stock 11.33% off its SMA200. INDI registered -41.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.95%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.39%, and is -0.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.68% over the week and 7.05% over the month.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $96.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.95% and -48.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.10%).

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

indie Semiconductor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.51M, and float is at 80.03M with Short Float at 13.85%.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kee Scott David,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Kee Scott David sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $8.82 per share for a total of $1.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 669.0 shares.

indie Semiconductor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that schiller Thomas (CFO and EVP of Strategy) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $7.48 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.48 million shares of the INDI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, McClymont Donald (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $7.75 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 669 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI).