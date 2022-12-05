What should you know before buying stock in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) is 43.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.40 and a high of $29.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EDU stock was last observed hovering at around $28.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.77%.

Currently trading at $30.13, the stock is 11.41% and 19.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing 6.24% at the moment leaves the stock 53.30% off its SMA200. EDU registered 46.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 134.47%.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.47%, and is 20.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.58% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has around 46653 employees, a market worth around $5.13B and $2.54B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.33. Distance from 52-week low is 258.69% and 0.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -445.90% this year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 169.70M, and float is at 166.44M with Short Float at 4.38%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) that is trading 53.42% up over the past 12 months and Pearson plc (PSO) that is 46.48% higher over the same period.