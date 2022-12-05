Why DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is -43.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.48 and a high of $58.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XRAY stock was last observed hovering at around $31.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.8% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -9.24% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.68, the stock is 5.41% and 6.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -16.32% off its SMA200. XRAY registered -35.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.76%.

The stock witnessed a 12.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.38%, and is 0.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $6.67B and $4.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.03. Profit margin for the company is -20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.64% and -46.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 660.50% this year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.90M, and float is at 213.73M with Short Float at 5.28%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUCIER GREGORY T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LUCIER GREGORY T bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $31.45 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that BRANDT ERIC (Director) sold a total of 6,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $39.71 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35155.0 shares of the XRAY stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading -68.25% down over the past 12 months. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 3.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.