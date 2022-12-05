Will Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH) is -88.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $7.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVAH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 7.78% higher than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is -7.93% and -32.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 9.56% at the moment leaves the stock -67.90% off its SMA200. AVAH registered -86.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.23%.

The stock witnessed a -32.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.46%, and is 8.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.31% over the week and 13.05% over the month.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $159.40M and $1.75B in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.10. Profit margin for the company is -31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.47% and -89.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.60% this year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.11M, and float is at 174.13M with Short Float at 1.23%.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Afshar David,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Afshar David bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $2.01 per share for a total of $20140.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Cunningham Patrick A. (Chief Compliance Officer) bought a total of 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $3.10 per share for $9626.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the AVAH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Reisz Edwin C. (Chief Administrative Officer) acquired 9,000 shares at an average price of $2.88 for $25929.0. The insider now directly holds 888,290 shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH).

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) that is trading 25.04% up over the past 12 months and LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) that is 40.74% higher over the same period. Amedisys Inc. (AMED) is -35.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.