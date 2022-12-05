Will Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) is -22.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.24 and a high of $19.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.44% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 21.64% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.97, the stock is -26.95% and -27.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.29 million and changing -4.11% at the moment leaves the stock -25.71% off its SMA200. DBI registered -21.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.17%.

The stock witnessed a -24.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.66%, and is -28.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has around 13500 employees, a market worth around $725.56M and $3.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.01 and Fwd P/E is 4.99. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.40% and -43.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.30%).

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Designer Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.50% this year.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.60M, and float is at 47.68M with Short Float at 16.58%.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zaiac Joanne,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Zaiac Joanne sold 4,489 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $15.76 per share for a total of $70750.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48560.0 shares.

Designer Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that LAU JOANNA T (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $15.53 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58244.0 shares of the DBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Turner Mary (EVP;Pres DesignerBrands Canada) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $16.19 for $64756.0. The insider now directly holds 18,575 shares of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI).