Analysts suggest AT&T Inc. (T) could spike 25.0% in a year

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is 0.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.46 and a high of $21.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The T stock was last observed hovering at around $19.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.0% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -108.33% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.75, the stock is -0.75% and 8.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.67 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 1.11% off its SMA200. T registered 5.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.46%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.67%, and is -0.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

AT&T Inc. (T) has around 203000 employees, a market worth around $134.83B and $130.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.90 and Fwd P/E is 7.30. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.67% and -12.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

AT&T Inc. (T) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AT&T Inc. (T) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AT&T Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 468.40% this year.

AT&T Inc. (T) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.15B, and float is at 7.12B with Short Float at 1.32%.

AT&T Inc. (T) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at AT&T Inc. (T) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 56 times.

AT&T Inc. (T): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -48.09% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -34.39% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -32.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.