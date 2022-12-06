Are we looking at the next big move in Synchrony Financial (SYF)?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is -25.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.22 and a high of $50.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYF stock was last observed hovering at around $35.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.87% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -27.37% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.39, the stock is -5.87% and 1.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.8 million and changing -2.58% at the moment leaves the stock 0.01% off its SMA200. SYF registered -24.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.91%.

The stock witnessed a 1.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.94%, and is -5.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $15.78B and $16.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.44 and Fwd P/E is 6.74. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.36% and -31.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.60%).

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synchrony Financial (SYF) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synchrony Financial is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 222.90% this year.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 468.50M, and float is at 448.57M with Short Float at 3.95%.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Synchrony Financial (SYF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEANE MARGARET M. SEC filings show that KEANE MARGARET M sold 68,369 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $36.50 per share for a total of $2.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.76 million shares.

Synchrony Financial disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Schaller Bart sold a total of 25,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $39.20 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42830.0 shares of the SYF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Juel Carol disposed off 31,303 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 55,929 shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF).

Synchrony Financial (SYF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -9.40% down over the past 12 months and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is -17.01% lower over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is 8.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.