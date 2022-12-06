Check out this: Newmont Corporation (NEM) could be on the verge of a big rally

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is -23.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.45 and a high of $86.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEM stock was last observed hovering at around $48.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2%.

Currently trading at $47.47, the stock is 4.60% and 9.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.12 million and changing -2.47% at the moment leaves the stock -17.50% off its SMA200. NEM registered -13.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.05%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 25.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.81%, and is 7.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $37.60B and $12.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.97 and Fwd P/E is 23.36. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.76% and -45.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.10% this year.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 794.00M, and float is at 792.41M with Short Float at 1.87%.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Newmont Corporation (NEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Atkinson Robert D,the company’sEVP & COO. SEC filings show that Atkinson Robert D sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $48.42 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36947.0 shares.

Newmont Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Palmer Thomas Ronald (President & CEO) sold a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $48.42 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the NEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Casper Mark (Acting CTO) disposed off 4,890 shares at an average price of $41.98 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 18,217 shares of Newmont Corporation (NEM).

Newmont Corporation (NEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) that is 7.73% higher over the past 12 months. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is 3.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.