Check out this: Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) could be on the verge of a big rally

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) is -71.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.25 and a high of $123.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIVN stock was last observed hovering at around $31.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.83% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.81% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -28.39% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.53, the stock is -5.55% and -8.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.54 million and changing -5.84% at the moment leaves the stock -16.06% off its SMA200. RIVN registered -71.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.90%.

The stock witnessed a -8.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.11%, and is 3.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.50% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has around 10422 employees, a market worth around $27.30B and $1.05B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 53.40% and -76.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.50%).

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rivian Automotive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.30% this year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 918.00M, and float is at 801.37M with Short Float at 5.75%.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McDonough Claire,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that McDonough Claire sold 3,257 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $34.28 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77894.0 shares.

Rivian Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Baker Jeff (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,689 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $34.38 per share for $58068.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89331.0 shares of the RIVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, McDonough Claire (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 14,235 shares at an average price of $34.92 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 81,151 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN).