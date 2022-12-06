Check out this: Schlumberger Limited (SLB) could be on the verge of a big rally

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is 71.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.65 and a high of $56.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLB stock was last observed hovering at around $52.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.41% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.54% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -9.32% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.38, the stock is -2.76% and 8.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.04 million and changing -2.67% at the moment leaves the stock 23.84% off its SMA200. SLB registered 75.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.81%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.53%, and is 3.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.53% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has around 92000 employees, a market worth around $71.44B and $26.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.81 and Fwd P/E is 17.21. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.82% and -8.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is a “Buy”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schlumberger Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.40% this year.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.42B, and float is at 1.42B with Short Float at 1.95%.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Schlumberger Limited (SLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kasibhatla Vijay,the company’sDirector, M&A. SEC filings show that Kasibhatla Vijay sold 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $54.15 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32932.0 shares.

Schlumberger Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Al Mogharbel Khaled (EVP, Geographies) sold a total of 57,467 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $54.85 per share for $3.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the SLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Rennick Gavin (President New Energy) disposed off 21,368 shares at an average price of $54.85 for $1.17 million. The insider now directly holds 32,565 shares of Schlumberger Limited (SLB).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baker Hughes Company (BKR) that is trading 19.97% up over the past 12 months and Halliburton Company (HAL) that is 67.36% higher over the same period. NOV Inc. (NOV) is 79.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.