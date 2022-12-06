COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) – The 98.6% Upside Potential Remains

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) is -80.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.04 and a high of $1.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COMS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is 86.96% and 94.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 249.13 million and changing 27.43% at the moment leaves the stock -45.81% off its SMA200. COMS registered -85.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.34.

The stock witnessed a 117.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.50%, and is 35.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.45% over the week and 20.17% over the month.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) has around 144 employees, a market worth around $22.56M and $12.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 242.86% and -86.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-202.30%).

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.23M, and float is at 136.80M with Short Float at 4.94%.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.