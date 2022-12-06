Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -83.09% Change This Year

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) is -83.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.07 and a high of $4.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COSM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.57, the stock is 113.01% and 194.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 131.23 million and changing 6.54% at the moment leaves the stock -37.13% off its SMA200. COSM registered -85.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$243.81.

The stock witnessed a 562.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.47%, and is -1.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.91% over the week and 39.71% over the month.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $35.48M and $54.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -64.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 744.44% and -87.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.20%).

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.80M, and float is at 45.12M with Short Float at 14.44%.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Siokas Grigorios,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Siokas Grigorios bought 801,261 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $0.62 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20.14 million shares.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 20 that Siokas Grigorios (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 12,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 20 and was made at $0.12 per share for $1.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19.33 million shares of the COSM stock.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) that is 25.03% higher over the past 12 months.