Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) is 35.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.10 and a high of $10.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $11.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.07% off the consensus price target high of $13.64 offered by analysts, but current levels are 21.69% higher than the price target low of $9.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.22, the stock is -10.01% and -3.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.46 million and changing -5.25% at the moment leaves the stock -3.10% off its SMA200. CPG registered 63.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.39%.

The stock witnessed a -9.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.19%, and is -5.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has around 748 employees, a market worth around $5.40B and $3.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.99 and Fwd P/E is 3.23. Profit margin for the company is 54.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.25% and -33.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 186.40% this year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 563.55M, and float is at 554.02M with Short Float at 1.63%.