EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -48.53% Change This Year

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) is -48.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.32 and a high of $18.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EH stock was last observed hovering at around $5.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.96% off its average median price target of $28.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.72% off the consensus price target high of $28.15 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.72% higher than the price target low of $28.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.68, the stock is 72.60% and 80.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.38 million and changing 34.27% at the moment leaves the stock -3.34% off its SMA200. EH registered -52.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.95%.

The stock witnessed a 96.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.52%, and is 81.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.16% over the week and 11.36% over the month.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has around 326 employees, a market worth around $366.57M and $6.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 131.27% and -59.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.60%).

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EHang Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -247.50% this year.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.20M, and float is at 36.94M with Short Float at 17.88%.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Boeing Company (BA) that is trading -6.75% down over the past 12 months and AAR Corp. (AIR) that is 40.77% higher over the same period. Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is -28.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.