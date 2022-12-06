Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is 11.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.42 and a high of $28.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPD stock was last observed hovering at around $24.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $24.47, the stock is -1.44% and -1.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.32 million and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -4.40% off its SMA200. EPD registered 15.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.10%.

The stock witnessed a -1.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.78%, and is 0.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has around 6911 employees, a market worth around $53.15B and $55.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.65 and Fwd P/E is 9.39. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.83% and -14.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.90% this year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.18B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 1.62%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rutherford John R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rutherford John R bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $24.88 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Rutherford John R (Director) bought a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $25.78 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the EPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, BARTH CARIN MARCY (Director) acquired 19,050 shares at an average price of $23.64 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading 50.86% up over the past 12 months and The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) that is 26.04% higher over the same period. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is 31.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.