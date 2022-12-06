Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) is -84.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $8.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EOSE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is -2.71% and -18.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.98 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -46.81% off its SMA200. EOSE registered -86.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.16.

The stock witnessed a -21.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.83%, and is 10.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.53% over the week and 10.91% over the month.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) has around 251 employees, a market worth around $77.10M and $18.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.42% and -87.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.90% this year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.10M, and float is at 67.97M with Short Float at 7.00%.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mastrangelo Joe,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Mastrangelo Joe bought 65,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $74744.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Bornstein Jeffrey S (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $1.30 per share for $25936.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the EOSE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Stidolph Russell Monoki (Director) acquired 79,850 shares at an average price of $1.24 for $99166.0. The insider now directly holds 160,310 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE).