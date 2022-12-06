Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is -24.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.92 and a high of $50.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FITB stock was last observed hovering at around $35.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.3%.

Currently trading at $32.95, the stock is -7.97% and -4.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.83 million and changing -6.52% at the moment leaves the stock -11.49% off its SMA200. FITB registered -23.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.48%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.96%, and is -7.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has around 19187 employees, a market worth around $22.95B and $5.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.14 and Fwd P/E is 8.31. Profit margin for the company is 38.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.57% and -34.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Fifth Third Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.30% this year.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 689.28M, and float is at 683.07M with Short Float at 1.42%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lavender Kevin P,the company’sEVP. SEC filings show that Lavender Kevin P sold 6,259 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $36.58 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58669.0 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that Shaffer Robert P (EVP) sold a total of 10,209 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $35.76 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69534.0 shares of the FITB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, Leonard James C. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 3,893 shares at an average price of $32.16 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 139,244 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -17.01% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -21.43% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -8.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.