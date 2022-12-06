Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is 51.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.23 and a high of $67.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FUTU stock was last observed hovering at around $66.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $485.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.13% off the consensus price target high of $603.57 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 79.08% higher than the price target low of $313.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.63, the stock is 29.17% and 56.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.5 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 61.97% off its SMA200. FUTU registered 67.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 50.18%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 74.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.11%, and is 22.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.24% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has around 2318 employees, a market worth around $9.07B and $891.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.34 and Fwd P/E is 2.60. Profit margin for the company is 35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 209.14% and -3.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Futu Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.50% this year.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.61M, and float is at 81.62M with Short Float at 8.84%.