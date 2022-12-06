Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) is -57.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $20.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IOVA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.19%.

Currently trading at $8.03, the stock is 11.68% and -5.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.83 million and changing 17.40% at the moment leaves the stock -32.18% off its SMA200. IOVA registered -51.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.64%.

The stock witnessed a -5.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.86%, and is 34.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.95% over the week and 7.91% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 48.15% and -61.02% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.90% this year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.82M, and float is at 146.85M with Short Float at 12.42%.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rothbaum Wayne P.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rothbaum Wayne P. bought 10,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $6.50 per share for a total of $65.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18.07 million shares.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that MCPEAK MERRILL A (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $6.31 per share for $63100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the IOVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Vogt Frederick G (Interim CEO & General Counsel) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $5.98 for $5980.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA).

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -6.52% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 50.00% higher over the same period.