KOS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Now

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) is 73.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.02 and a high of $8.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KOS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $9.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.04 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 24.37% higher than the price target low of $7.96 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.02, the stock is -9.36% and -3.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.98 million and changing -6.23% at the moment leaves the stock -6.66% off its SMA200. KOS registered 69.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.31%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.93%, and is -2.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) has around 229 employees, a market worth around $2.67B and $2.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.42 and Fwd P/E is 3.97. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.34% and -29.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.60% this year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 455.84M, and float is at 443.37M with Short Float at 5.29%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dearlove Sir Richard Billing,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Dearlove Sir Richard Billing sold 147,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $6.65 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Franklin Roy A. (Director) sold a total of 20,732 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $7.10 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52009.0 shares of the KOS stock.