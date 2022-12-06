NEE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Now

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is -8.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.22 and a high of $93.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEE stock was last observed hovering at around $85.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.17% off the consensus price target high of $102.80 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -13.53% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.15, the stock is 3.06% and 7.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.51 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 6.19% off its SMA200. NEE registered -3.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.19%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.54%, and is 1.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $168.47B and $19.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.96 and Fwd P/E is 27.63. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.67% and -9.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextEra Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.70% this year.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.99B, and float is at 1.98B with Short Float at 0.92%.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sieving Charles E,the company’sEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Sieving Charles E sold 2,277 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $85.27 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

NextEra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Sieving Charles E (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 7,723 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $85.00 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the NEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Coffey Robert (EVP, Nuclear Div & CNO) disposed off 2,908 shares at an average price of $78.19 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 11,489 shares of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE).

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading 7.40% up over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -18.85% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is 14.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.