Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) is -72.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.27 and a high of $12.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKLA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $2.67, the stock is -1.11% and -13.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.38 million and changing -6.32% at the moment leaves the stock -54.18% off its SMA200. NKLA registered -71.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.86%.

The stock witnessed a -9.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.23%, and is 15.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.03% over the week and 8.26% over the month.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $44.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.62% and -78.01% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.10% this year.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 438.42M, and float is at 324.62M with Short Float at 31.19%.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Activity

A total of 146 insider transactions have happened at Nikola Corporation (NKLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 98 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RUSSELL MARK A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RUSSELL MARK A sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $2.57 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.81 million shares.

Nikola Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that RUSSELL MARK A (Director) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $2.48 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.81 million shares of the NKLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, RUSSELL MARK A (Director) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $2.35 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 2,812,346 shares of Nikola Corporation (NKLA).