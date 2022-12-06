Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) is 57.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.08 and a high of $11.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53%.

Currently trading at $9.42, the stock is -10.37% and 0.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.2 million and changing -5.33% at the moment leaves the stock 16.65% off its SMA200. PR registered 65.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.20%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.34%, and is -4.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 5.29% over the month.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has around 147 employees, a market worth around $5.17B and $1.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.14 and Fwd P/E is 4.53. Profit margin for the company is 35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.43% and -17.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Permian Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.10% this year.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.25M, and float is at 207.52M with Short Float at 19.91%.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Permian Resources Corporation (PR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garrison Matthew R.,the company’sEVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Garrison Matthew R. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $11.01 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.11 million shares.

Permian Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that Garrison Matthew R. (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $10.00 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.15 million shares of the PR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, Jensen Brent P (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 70,000 shares at an average price of $9.50 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 947,983 shares of Permian Resources Corporation (PR).

Permian Resources Corporation (PR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) that is 21.19% higher over the past 12 months.