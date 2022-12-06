Pinterest Inc. (PINS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:PINS Stock Is Going Next

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is -34.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.14 and a high of $41.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PINS stock was last observed hovering at around $24.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.64% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -32.94% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.93, the stock is -1.06% and 1.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.64 million and changing -3.74% at the moment leaves the stock 6.52% off its SMA200. PINS registered -33.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.01%.

The stock witnessed a 5.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.28%, and is -1.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has around 3225 employees, a market worth around $16.70B and $2.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 172.16 and Fwd P/E is 31.04. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.27% and -41.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 338.50% this year.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 669.17M, and float is at 582.72M with Short Float at 5.36%.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Pinterest Inc. (PINS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silbermann Benjamin,the company’sExecutive Chairman, Co-F. SEC filings show that Silbermann Benjamin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $24.97 per share for a total of $3.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Pinterest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that JORDAN JEFFREY D (Director) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $25.11 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the PINS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Silbermann Benjamin (Executive Chairman, Co-F) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $25.21 for $3.78 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Pinterest Inc. (PINS).