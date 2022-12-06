Positives for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) as stock gains in recent trading

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) is -56.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.19 and a high of $9.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRAB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $3.10, the stock is 4.91% and 12.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.31 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 0.73% off its SMA200. GRAB registered -65.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.42%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.90%, and is 10.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.83% over the week and 7.51% over the month.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has around 8834 employees, a market worth around $11.60B and $1.05B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 41.55% and -67.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.30%).

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.20% this year.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.09B, and float is at 2.79B with Short Float at 3.52%.