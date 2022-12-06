Positives for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) as stock gains in recent trading

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) is -66.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $7.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.88, the stock is 7.24% and -3.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 48.72 million and changing -4.08% at the moment leaves the stock -57.90% off its SMA200. LU registered -69.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.35%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 34.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.16%, and is 33.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.81% over the week and 13.20% over the month.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has around 92380 employees, a market worth around $3.82B and $8.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.63 and Fwd P/E is 4.10. Profit margin for the company is 20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.21% and -73.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.29B, and float is at 2.28B with Short Float at 1.05%.