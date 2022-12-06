Roku Inc. (ROKU) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is -75.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.50 and a high of $266.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROKU stock was last observed hovering at around $60.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.31% off its average median price target of $56.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.31% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -48.47% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.42, the stock is 1.55% and 2.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.69 million and changing -7.10% at the moment leaves the stock -33.56% off its SMA200. ROKU registered -72.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.98%.

The stock witnessed a 8.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.47%, and is 4.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.84% over the week and 6.99% over the month.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $7.73B and $3.12B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.79% and -78.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roku Inc. (ROKU) is a “Hold”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roku Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -310.50% this year.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.57M, and float is at 121.47M with Short Float at 10.10%.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Roku Inc. (ROKU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fuchsberg Gilbert,the company’sSVP, Corporate Development. SEC filings show that Fuchsberg Gilbert sold 2,040 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $59.16 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32645.0 shares.

Roku Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Katz Gidon (President, Consumer Experience) sold a total of 7,010 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $56.46 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13917.0 shares of the ROKU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Ozgen Mustafa (President, Devices) disposed off 8,970 shares at an average price of $56.46 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 16,860 shares of Roku Inc. (ROKU).

Roku Inc. (ROKU): Who are the competitors?

The company's main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) is -34.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.