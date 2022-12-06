Skillz Inc. (SKLZ): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SKLZ Stock Is Going Next

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) is -87.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $10.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SKLZ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.75 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -33.8% lower than the price target low of $0.71 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.95, the stock is -6.02% and -6.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.34 million and changing -3.10% at the moment leaves the stock -44.99% off its SMA200. SKLZ registered -88.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0170 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7293.

The stock witnessed a -5.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.38%, and is 5.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.21% over the week and 9.41% over the month.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $411.23M and $335.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.46% and -90.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.70%).

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 413.83M, and float is at 281.34M with Short Float at 12.82%.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mbugua Stanley,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Mbugua Stanley sold 10,620 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $1.06 per share for a total of $11310.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29290.0 shares.

Skillz Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that SLOAN HARRY (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $2.27 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the SKLZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Bruckheimer Jerome Leon (Director) acquired 101,215 shares at an average price of $2.46 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 133,109 shares of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ).

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Roblox Corporation (RBLX) that is trading -72.55% down over the past 12 months. Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is 33.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.51% from the last report on Oct 13, 2022 to stand at a total of 41.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.07.