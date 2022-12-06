Target Corporation (TGT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is -33.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.16 and a high of $254.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGT stock was last observed hovering at around $164.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.23% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.22% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -7.59% lower than the price target low of $144.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $154.93, the stock is -5.39% and -2.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.22 million and changing -5.62% at the moment leaves the stock -12.94% off its SMA200. TGT registered -37.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.97%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.29%, and is -6.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Target Corporation (TGT) has around 450000 employees, a market worth around $71.69B and $108.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.21 and Fwd P/E is 16.12. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.96% and -39.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.60%).

Target Corporation (TGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Target Corporation (TGT) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Target Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.10% this year.

Target Corporation (TGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 460.30M, and float is at 459.38M with Short Float at 2.90%.

Target Corporation (TGT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Target Corporation (TGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mulligan John J,the company’sExecutive Officer. SEC filings show that Mulligan John J sold 39,101 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $166.02 per share for a total of $6.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Target Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that LIEGEL MATTHEW A (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,226 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $173.80 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2812.0 shares of the TGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, Mulligan John J (Executive Officer) disposed off 45,490 shares at an average price of $139.98 for $6.37 million. The insider now directly holds 157,333 shares of Target Corporation (TGT).

Target Corporation (TGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -46.30% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 10.28% higher over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -7.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.