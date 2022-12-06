The Gap Inc. (GPS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:GPS Stock Is Going Next

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is -14.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.79 and a high of $19.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.83% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -116.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.15, the stock is 15.27% and 35.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.71 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 34.12% off its SMA200. GPS registered -9.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.72%.

The stock witnessed a 40.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.94%, and is 5.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) has around 97000 employees, a market worth around $5.37B and $15.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 140.28 and Fwd P/E is 19.62. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.48% and -20.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Gap Inc. (GPS) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Gap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.50% this year.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 365.00M, and float is at 179.49M with Short Float at 19.72%.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at The Gap Inc. (GPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Connell Katrina,the company’sEVP CFO. SEC filings show that O’Connell Katrina sold 31,294 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $14.00 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Gap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Laughton Mary Beth (President & CEO, Athleta) sold a total of 11,030 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $11.28 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31561.0 shares of the GPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Laughton Mary Beth (President & CEO, Athleta) disposed off 6,387 shares at an average price of $10.07 for $64317.0. The insider now directly holds 31,561 shares of The Gap Inc. (GPS).

The Gap Inc. (GPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -46.30% down over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is 12.41% higher over the same period.