These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is -22.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.60 and a high of $64.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $49.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37%.

Currently trading at $49.33, the stock is 5.50% and 12.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.78 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 4.67% off its SMA200. CSCO registered -12.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.82%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.93%, and is 2.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has around 83300 employees, a market worth around $203.75B and $52.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.85 and Fwd P/E is 12.88. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.78% and -23.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.13B, and float is at 4.10B with Short Float at 0.94%.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Herren Richard Scott,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Herren Richard Scott sold 98,342 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $50.03 per share for a total of $4.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Cisco Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Robbins Charles (Chair and CEO) sold a total of 115,868 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $48.64 per share for $5.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.83 million shares of the CSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Sharritts Jeffery S. (EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr) disposed off 14,830 shares at an average price of $47.80 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 277,751 shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO).

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -22.54% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -46.30% lower over the same period. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -4.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.