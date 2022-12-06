Things appear to be looking up for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) is -89.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $15.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPEN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 0.65% higher than the price target low of $1.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.54, the stock is -15.95% and -35.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.34 million and changing -9.94% at the moment leaves the stock -71.48% off its SMA200. OPEN registered -89.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.55%.

The stock witnessed a -34.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.42%, and is -15.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.68% over the week and 13.48% over the month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has around 2816 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $16.53B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.48% and -90.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.10%).

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -138.80% this year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 629.53M, and float is at 537.71M with Short Float at 12.09%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Low Ah Kee Andrew,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Low Ah Kee Andrew sold 151,030 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $1.92 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.37 million shares.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Wu Eric Chung-Wei (CEO) sold a total of 67,629 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $1.92 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32.75 million shares of the OPEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Morillo Daniel (Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 87,828 shares at an average price of $2.00 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 1,735,887 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN).