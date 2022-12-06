U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is -21.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.39 and a high of $63.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USB stock was last observed hovering at around $45.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.73%.

Currently trading at $43.91, the stock is -0.28% and 3.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.73 million and changing -3.79% at the moment leaves the stock -8.53% off its SMA200. USB registered -21.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.96%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.11%, and is 0.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) has around 68796 employees, a market worth around $64.83B and $15.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.47 and Fwd P/E is 8.72. Profit margin for the company is 40.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.38% and -30.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 66.80% this year.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.49B, and float is at 1.48B with Short Float at 0.78%.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Bancorp (USB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DOLAN TERRANCE R,the company’sVice Chair & CFO. SEC filings show that DOLAN TERRANCE R sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $43.34 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

U.S. Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Welsh Timothy A (Vice Chair) sold a total of 19,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $43.91 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92623.0 shares of the USB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, von Gillern Jeffry H. (Vice Chair) disposed off 27,183 shares at an average price of $43.99 for $1.2 million. The insider now directly holds 128,204 shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB).

U.S. Bancorp (USB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -21.43% down over the past 12 months and Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) that is 6.09% higher over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -8.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.