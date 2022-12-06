Why Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is -36.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.54 and a high of $143.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BX stock was last observed hovering at around $85.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.19% off its average median price target of $100.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.96% off the consensus price target high of $128.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -21.44% lower than the price target low of $67.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.97, the stock is -11.24% and -8.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.93 million and changing -3.75% at the moment leaves the stock -20.10% off its SMA200. BX registered -39.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.00%.

The stock witnessed a -6.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.88%, and is -6.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.38% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) has around 3795 employees, a market worth around $99.30B and $12.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.14 and Fwd P/E is 15.42. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.05% and -42.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (69.00%).

Blackstone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 442.50% this year.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 742.35M, and float is at 696.24M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Inc. (BX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Porat Ruth,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Porat Ruth bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $83.55 per share for a total of $1.67 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Blackstone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 12,154,671 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $7.46 per share for $90.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 295.0 shares of the BX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 85,000 shares at an average price of $33.45 for $2.84 million. The insider now directly holds 10,049,728 shares of Blackstone Inc. (BX).