Why Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) is -8.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.84 and a high of $117.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HZNP stock was last observed hovering at around $104.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.37%.

Currently trading at $98.48, the stock is 22.46% and 39.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.07 million and changing -6.08% at the moment leaves the stock 19.04% off its SMA200. HZNP registered -1.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.91%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 35.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.15%, and is 26.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has around 2095 employees, a market worth around $21.47B and $3.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.49 and Fwd P/E is 18.20. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.26% and -16.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.30% this year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.33M, and float is at 223.96M with Short Float at 3.12%.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Clayton Sean M.,the company’sEVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Clayton Sean M. bought 745 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $66.67 per share for a total of $49669.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 745.0 shares.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that Pasternak Andy (EVP and Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 4,850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $82.57 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34047.0 shares of the HZNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 20, Thompson Elizabeth H.Z. (EVP, Research & Development) disposed off 5,917 shares at an average price of $85.00 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 6,969 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP).

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -6.52% down over the past 12 months and GSK plc (GSK) that is -16.27% lower over the same period.