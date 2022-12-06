Why should you keep an eye on Sabre Corporation (SABR)?

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) is -29.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.46 and a high of $12.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SABR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $6.04, the stock is 14.23% and 12.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.35 million and changing -2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -19.10% off its SMA200. SABR registered -25.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.76%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 29.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.44%, and is 11.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) has around 7583 employees, a market worth around $1.92B and $2.41B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.43% and -50.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.60%).

Sabre Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.80% this year.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 328.23M, and float is at 324.47M with Short Float at 12.66%.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Sabre Corporation (SABR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Randolfi Michael O,the company’sExecutive Vice President, CFO. SEC filings show that Randolfi Michael O bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $4.79 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Sabre Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that MANDEL GAIL (Director) sold a total of 715 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $5.56 per share for $3975.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51341.0 shares of the SABR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, MENKE SEAN E (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $8.01 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 1,257,888 shares of Sabre Corporation (SABR).

Sabre Corporation (SABR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -0.53% down over the past 12 months and Accenture plc (ACN) that is -19.00% lower over the same period. Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is -35.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.