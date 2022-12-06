Will Coupang Inc. (CPNG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) is -39.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.98 and a high of $30.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPNG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.72% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.3% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -75.59% lower than the price target low of $10.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.91, the stock is -5.24% and -0.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.89 million and changing -8.76% at the moment leaves the stock 6.32% off its SMA200. CPNG registered -32.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.03%.

The stock witnessed a 3.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.69%, and is -5.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has around 68000 employees, a market worth around $32.13B and $20.33B in sales. Fwd P/E is 83.69. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.44% and -41.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.20%).

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -234.30% this year.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.77B, and float is at 1.58B with Short Float at 1.73%.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Coupang Inc. (CPNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sun Benjamin,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Sun Benjamin sold 84,602 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $1.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.24 million shares.

Coupang Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Sun Benjamin (Director) sold a total of 288,834 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $20.00 per share for $5.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the CPNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Sun Benjamin (Director) disposed off 15,398 shares at an average price of $20.04 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 2,324,075 shares of Coupang Inc. (CPNG).