Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is 21.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.07 and a high of $72.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AFL stock was last observed hovering at around $71.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $71.09, the stock is 0.71% and 10.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 16.82% off its SMA200. AFL registered 27.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.22%.

The stock witnessed a 5.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.81%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has around 12447 employees, a market worth around $43.94B and $20.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.08 and Fwd P/E is 13.03. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.53% and -2.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.20% this year.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 629.35M, and float is at 563.18M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Aflac Incorporated (AFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TILLMAN AUDREY B,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that TILLMAN AUDREY B sold 22,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $70.80 per share for a total of $1.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Aflac Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that LAKE CHARLES D II (Chairman & Rep. Director, ALIJ) sold a total of 14,130 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $70.01 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36375.0 shares of the AFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Fukuzawa Toshihiko (Director) disposed off 1,400 shares at an average price of $70.64 for $98896.0. The insider now directly holds 10,258 shares of Aflac Incorporated (AFL).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cigna Corporation (CI) that is trading 59.56% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -0.87% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 26.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.