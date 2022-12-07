Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is -64.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $3.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.78% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 8.46% higher than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is -1.94% and 0.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.99 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -34.75% off its SMA200. AMRN registered -66.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.25%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.53%, and is 4.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 6.83% over the month.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has around 560 employees, a market worth around $468.78M and $423.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.42% and -68.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amarin Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 140.70% this year.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 404.61M, and float is at 381.31M with Short Float at 2.51%.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WOLD OLSEN PER,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WOLD OLSEN PER bought 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $1.69 per share for a total of $92730.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Amarin Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Zakrzewski Joseph S (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $3.15 per share for $6310.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the AMRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Zakrzewski Joseph S (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.27 for $32689.0. The insider now directly holds 194,547 shares of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN).

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 23.73% up over the past 12 months and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is 38.29% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 34.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.