Analysts suggest Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) could spike 10.57% in a year

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is 9.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.06 and a high of $38.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAG stock was last observed hovering at around $38.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.57% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -10.47% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.56, the stock is 3.69% and 6.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.37 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 9.49% off its SMA200. CAG registered 18.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.21%.

The stock witnessed a 4.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.24%, and is 1.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $17.86B and $11.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.48 and Fwd P/E is 14.41. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.95% and -1.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Conagra Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.80% this year.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 480.60M, and float is at 477.04M with Short Float at 1.89%.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bartell Carey,the company’sEVP, GC and Corp. Secretary. SEC filings show that Bartell Carey sold 6,408 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $34.50 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Conagra Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that McGough Thomas M (EVP & Co-COO) sold a total of 21,405 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $35.40 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CAG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 25, CHIRICO EMANUEL (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $34.06 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 40,788 shares of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG).

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is 9.56% higher over the past 12 months. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is 15.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.