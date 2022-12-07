Analysts suggest Sunrun Inc. (RUN) could spike 59.22% in a year

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is -14.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.80 and a high of $45.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RUN stock was last observed hovering at around $31.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.71% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.22% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -4.86% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.36, the stock is -2.30% and 10.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.9 million and changing -5.50% at the moment leaves the stock 6.96% off its SMA200. RUN registered -27.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.95%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.74%, and is -4.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 6.81% over the month.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has around 11383 employees, a market worth around $6.06B and $2.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 101.94 and Fwd P/E is 497.63. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.76% and -35.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

Sunrun Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.80% this year.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.70M, and float is at 204.64M with Short Float at 15.17%.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Sunrun Inc. (RUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Powell Mary,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Powell Mary sold 1,896 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $31.21 per share for a total of $59178.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Sunrun Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Jurich Lynn Michelle (Director) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $26.17 per share for $1.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.45 million shares of the RUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, Jurich Lynn Michelle (Director) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $24.91 for $1.87 million. The insider now directly holds 1,449,459 shares of Sunrun Inc. (RUN).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -46.54% down over the past 12 months and First Solar Inc. (FSLR) that is 58.88% higher over the same period. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is -7.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.