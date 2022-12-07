APPH Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Now

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) is -76.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $7.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APPH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is -27.05% and -43.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 2.77% at the moment leaves the stock -71.83% off its SMA200. APPH registered -82.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.76%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -53.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.06%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.43% over the week and 10.69% over the month.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $100.81M and $13.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.77% and -87.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.80%).

AppHarvest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.00% this year.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.90M, and float is at 82.78M with Short Float at 22.26%.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lee David J.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lee David J. sold 177,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $1.22 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

AppHarvest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Lee David J. (President) sold a total of 42,392 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $1.75 per share for $74186.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.19 million shares of the APPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Nelson Julie (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 7,632 shares at an average price of $3.22 for $24546.0. The insider now directly holds 82,368 shares of AppHarvest Inc. (APPH).