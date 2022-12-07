AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -38.66% Change This Year

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) is -38.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.84 and a high of $14.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.78% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 67.53% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.87, the stock is -27.87% and -28.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.29 million and changing -12.72% at the moment leaves the stock -39.27% off its SMA200. ASTS registered -42.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.67%.

The stock witnessed a -27.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.49%, and is -23.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.03% over the week and 10.58% over the month.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has around 386 employees, a market worth around $891.06M and $20.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.62% and -65.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-82.70%).

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.20% this year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.23M, and float is at 44.33M with Short Float at 29.69%.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cisneros Adriana,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cisneros Adriana bought 36,364 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $5.50 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39764.0 shares.