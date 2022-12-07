Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Is Down -18.03% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is -18.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.78 and a high of $112.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBY stock was last observed hovering at around $84.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.04% off its average median price target of $81.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.29% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -41.15% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.28, the stock is 8.46% and 18.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.62 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 4.59% off its SMA200. BBY registered -20.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.29%.

The stock witnessed a 22.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.71%, and is -1.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has around 105000 employees, a market worth around $18.72B and $47.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.44 and Fwd P/E is 12.20. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.01% and -26.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (58.00%).

Best Buy Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.00% this year.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.40M, and float is at 200.83M with Short Float at 3.41%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHULZE RICHARD M,the company’sChairman Emeritus. SEC filings show that SCHULZE RICHARD M sold 366,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $81.94 per share for a total of $30.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Best Buy Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that Eldracher Deborah DiSanzo (President, Best Buy Health) sold a total of 28 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $64.58 per share for $1808.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21412.0 shares of the BBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, Eldracher Deborah DiSanzo (President, Best Buy Health) disposed off 1,834 shares at an average price of $71.58 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 21,169 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY).

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -13.56% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -48.50% lower over the same period. The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is -23.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.