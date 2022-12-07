Check out this: Phillips 66 (PSX) could be on the verge of a big rally

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is 42.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.57 and a high of $113.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSX stock was last observed hovering at around $104.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07%.

Currently trading at $103.08, the stock is -4.86% and 3.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.63 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 13.43% off its SMA200. PSX registered 45.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.22%.

The stock witnessed a -0.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.42%, and is -5.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Phillips 66 (PSX) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $49.35B and $162.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.72 and Fwd P/E is 7.16. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.33% and -9.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.60%).

Phillips 66 (PSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phillips 66 (PSX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phillips 66 is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.70% this year.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 481.39M, and float is at 470.47M with Short Float at 2.29%.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Phillips 66 (PSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pruitt Joseph Scott,the company’sVice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Pruitt Joseph Scott sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $110.68 per share for a total of $66406.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15302.0 shares.

Phillips 66 disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Pruitt Joseph Scott (Vice President and Controller) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $111.86 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15302.0 shares of the PSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Garland Greg C. (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 146,700 shares at an average price of $109.70 for $16.09 million. The insider now directly holds 656,563 shares of Phillips 66 (PSX).

Phillips 66 (PSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enbridge Inc. (ENB) that is trading 4.01% up over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 15.00% higher over the same period. TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is -7.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.