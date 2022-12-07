Is Prologis Inc. (PLD) a good stock to buy now?

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is -31.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.03 and a high of $174.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLD stock was last observed hovering at around $114.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.62% off the consensus price target high of $193.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 2.05% higher than the price target low of $117.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.60, the stock is 0.45% and 5.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.26 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -11.27% off its SMA200. PLD registered -26.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.63%.

The stock witnessed a 6.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.50%, and is 0.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) has around 2053 employees, a market worth around $105.93B and $5.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.23 and Fwd P/E is 39.41. Profit margin for the company is 73.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.90% and -34.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prologis Inc. (PLD) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 96.40% this year.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 923.08M, and float is at 920.27M with Short Float at 1.41%.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Prologis Inc. (PLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OCONNOR DAVID P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that OCONNOR DAVID P bought 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $114.13 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9000.0 shares.

Prologis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Modjtabai Avid (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $118.65 per share for $1.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the PLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 25, LYONS IRVING F III (Director) disposed off 44,385 shares at an average price of $164.60 for $7.31 million. The insider now directly holds 22,431 shares of Prologis Inc. (PLD).

Prologis Inc. (PLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is trading 1.10% up over the past 12 months and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) that is -26.73% lower over the same period. EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is -28.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.