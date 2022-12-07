Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is -18.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.52 and a high of $81.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JCI stock was last observed hovering at around $67.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.24% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -10.17% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.10, the stock is -0.18% and 12.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 16.04% off its SMA200. JCI registered -15.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.21%.

The stock witnessed a 3.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.05%, and is 1.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has around 102000 employees, a market worth around $44.58B and $25.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.03 and Fwd P/E is 16.38. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.21% and -19.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Johnson Controls International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 688.60M, and float is at 685.25M with Short Float at 1.18%.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brannemo Tomas,the company’sVP & President, BTS EMEALA. SEC filings show that Brannemo Tomas sold 30,551 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $65.03 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24454.0 shares.

Johnson Controls International plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that VanHimbergen Robert M (VP Corporate Controller) sold a total of 5,683 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $64.44 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39618.0 shares of the JCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, VanHimbergen Robert M (VP Corporate Controller) disposed off 8,573 shares at an average price of $69.63 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 39,618 shares of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI).

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 3.36% up over the past 12 months. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is 22.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.