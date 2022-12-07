Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) is -48.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.14 and a high of $22.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WOOF stock was last observed hovering at around $10.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74%.

Currently trading at $10.24, the stock is -0.51% and -2.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.07 million and changing -6.74% at the moment leaves the stock -33.38% off its SMA200. WOOF registered -47.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.18%.

The stock witnessed a 1.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.68%, and is 7.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 6.01% over the month.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has around 28495 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $5.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.22 and Fwd P/E is 14.01. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.04% and -54.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 806.60% this year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 265.43M, and float is at 80.07M with Short Float at 19.95%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tichy Justin. SEC filings show that Tichy Justin sold 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 20 at a price of $9.85 per share for a total of $64025.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that Tichy Justin (Chief Pet Care Center Officer) sold a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $15.74 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78142.0 shares of the WOOF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, Nuzzo Michael acquired 4,340 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $78120.0. The insider now directly holds 254,341 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF).